Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

