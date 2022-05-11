Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

