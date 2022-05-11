EveryCoin Market Capitalization Tops $94,888.38 (EVY)

EveryCoin (EVY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $94,888.38 and approximately $58,482.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,937.44 or 1.00005310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00103457 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

