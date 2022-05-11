Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 320,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 387,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.
Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)
