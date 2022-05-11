Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 63,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $622.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $70,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

