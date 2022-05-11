Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,621,859. The company has a market cap of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 764,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 1,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,104 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

