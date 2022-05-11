Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.
Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,621,859. The company has a market cap of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.76. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
