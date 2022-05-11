Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,029,000 after acquiring an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,120,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Exelixis by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Exelixis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

