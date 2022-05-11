Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 9,394,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,902,086. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.