Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. 8,876,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

