FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $367.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.55 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

