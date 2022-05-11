Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.25

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2543174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Fanuc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.