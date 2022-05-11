FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Shares of FNHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

