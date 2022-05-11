Filecoin Price Down 52.8% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $937.61 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.40 or 0.00026496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00578019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.59 or 2.10167414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 202,129,399 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.