Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

TEVA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

