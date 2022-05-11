Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.