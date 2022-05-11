Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

