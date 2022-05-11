Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,621 shares of company stock valued at $60,970,051 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

