Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SLM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78,214.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

