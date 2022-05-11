Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.27% of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA ROKT opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

