Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $427,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,621 shares of company stock valued at $60,970,051. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

