Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.