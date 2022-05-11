Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,824,000 after purchasing an additional 295,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $117.49.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.