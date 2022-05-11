Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $329.83 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.01 and a 200-day moving average of $265.18.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,174 shares of company stock worth $4,520,488. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

