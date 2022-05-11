Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.