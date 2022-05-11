Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 352 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture stock opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.