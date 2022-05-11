Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 478 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.