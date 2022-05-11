Financial Survey: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Liberal Education and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 429.64%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $3.91 million 8.96 -$1.25 million N/A N/A Boxlight $185.18 million 0.31 -$13.80 million ($0.23) -3.83

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -7.65% -27.40% -8.45%

Summary

Boxlight beats China Liberal Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education (Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxlight (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers MimioClarity that distributes audio around the classroom and integrates with the front-of-class display; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; and MimioView document camera, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and provides classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

