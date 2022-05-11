Financial Survey: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TowneBank and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $66.62, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than TowneBank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Commerce Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $721.41 million 2.79 $215.38 million $2.64 10.51 Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.69 $530.77 million $4.22 15.72

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 27.38% 11.86% 1.43% Commerce Bancshares 36.83% 15.45% 1.48%

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TowneBank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats TowneBank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

