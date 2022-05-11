FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $23.34 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000260 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001956 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,873,826 coins and its circulating supply is 493,285,849 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

