First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $30.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FHB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 821,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,227. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

