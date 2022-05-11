First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,030 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of GVI opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

