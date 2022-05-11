First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 37,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Blackstone by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

