First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gentex by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after acquiring an additional 513,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

