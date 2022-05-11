First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,371 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 550.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.