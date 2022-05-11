First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.