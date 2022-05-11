First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 109,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.