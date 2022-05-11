First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.