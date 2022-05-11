First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2,232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

