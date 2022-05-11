First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

