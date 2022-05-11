First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Equinix by 105.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $630.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $623.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

