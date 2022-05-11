First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

