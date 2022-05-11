First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,248 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $367.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

