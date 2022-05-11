First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 580.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 40.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 519,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,919. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.