First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.41

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.41 and last traded at C$11.47, with a volume of 301325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Several research firms have commented on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at C$419,301.90. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,494,000. Insiders sold 305,069 shares of company stock worth $5,078,494 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

