First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 97.2% in April

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,612. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
