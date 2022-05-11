First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Up 740.5% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a growth of 740.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.
DVOL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,686. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.
