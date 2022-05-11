First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 523,200 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $147.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

