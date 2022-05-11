First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 566.9% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

