First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,509.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.