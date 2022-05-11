First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FYT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
