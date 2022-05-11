First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FYT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.