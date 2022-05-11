First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 552.9% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

FGB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,095. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.